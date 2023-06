Share · View all patches · Build 11545268 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 15:06:29 UTC by Wendy

Sail VR - Early Access - 1.0.22

New Features

Ship Boarding

Zipline Harpoon Crossbow

NPC's Blocking

Player Blocking

New Flags

Tutorial on How to Use the New Zipline Harpoon Crossbow Link

Please report any bugs or issues in Community Discussion

-OR-

Feel free to reach me directly at g119.contact@gmail.com