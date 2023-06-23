- Overall performance optimization
- Improved difficulty balancing
- Reduced achievement check interval
- Gaea Color & Light adjustments
- Hints for some secret areas and minigames added
GINSHA Playtest update for 23 June 2023
PlayTest Update 0.9.41
Patchnotes via Steam Community
