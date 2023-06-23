 Skip to content

GINSHA Playtest update for 23 June 2023

PlayTest Update 0.9.41

23 June 2023

  • Overall performance optimization
  • Improved difficulty balancing
  • Reduced achievement check interval
  • Gaea Color & Light adjustments
  • Hints for some secret areas and minigames added

