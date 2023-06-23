 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vinyl Reality update for 23 June 2023

v1.0.2 - Support for CJK text characters

Share · View all patches · Build 11545154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
v1.0.2 Release notes

New Features and Improvements:

  • Record Case: Added support for Chinese, Japanese and Korean (CJK) text characters

Changed files in this update

Vinyl Reality Content Depot 642771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link