New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

New Scenes

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week, Darick finds himself accompanied by Mindee or Esme (depending on your choices in the beginning) as they explore Swordbreak together. They stumble upon a mysterious establishment where temptation and seduction intertwine. With a playful suggestion and a seductive allure, the scene takes an unexpected turn. What will Darick's response be? Tune in to find out!

Scene Improvements

We’ve also been perfecting the Jenna Enter Swordbreak sequence. We're delighted to inform you that the scene is now available for testing in the Experimental Hall, featuring complete facial animations for both Brianna and Lexi.

New Difficulty System

Lastly, we are releasing the new difficulty system. At the start of the game, you will be prompted to select a difficulty. You can later change it at any time in the gameplay section of the options menu.

What character traits do you like the most?

Character traits in video games greatly enhance the fun and immersion of the gameplay. Heroic characters, with their courage and sense of justice, make us feel empowered, while villainous characters, with their cunning and malevolence, provide thrilling challenges. Comedic characters inject humor and lightheartedness, adding lighter moments to the game. Mysterious characters keep us intrigued and eager to uncover their secrets. These traits bring depth and richness to the narrative, making the gaming experience more enjoyable. Which are your favorite character traits?