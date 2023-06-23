 Skip to content

Cyberpunk 2077 update for 23 June 2023

Hotfix available

Build 11545061 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 is out! It addresses crashes that happened when proceeding from start screen to main menu of the game.

The update won't change the version of the game visible in the main menu but might still affect mods.

Changed files in this update

Cyberpunk 2077 Content Depot 1091501
Cyberpunk 2077 Test (2060310) Depot Depot 2060310
