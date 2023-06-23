Capitalism 1.4.0 – Capital Quest



Greeting Capitalists, how are you? An update arrives to CAPITALISM The action board game to bring you Capital Quest, a game inside a game. Or something like that, here's what's new.

Capital Quest

Really this is just one of three new mini-games included in this update, but it's the only one with a cool logo. Capital Quest is inspired by Lion Quest, the first game I released on Steam. As well as the mini-game I've adjusted the swatch hues slightly (and I am sorry if this has ruined any fabulous creations you've made to date) so that the character creator can now be used to make ALL 10 of the Lion Quest characters. That even includes Jimmy the Sloth, who didn't technically appear in the first Lion Quest game.

Anyway, I'm sure you can't be bothered to draw all of these characters out yourself (I did and it took literally ages) so I've gone to the liberty of providing a full set of codes that you just paste into the character creator.

Jethro the Lion:

00000009709701409701409701400000009709709709701401401401401409709709709701401401701701701709709709709709701401709801709809709709709701401401701701701709709709709709701401701701701709709709709701401401701701701700009709709709701401401401400000000009709701409701409701400000000009700000000000000009700000000001

Jefferson the Fox:

00000001801801801801501801500000001801801801801501501501501501801801801801801501509901509901801801801801809209209201509201801801801801809209209209909201501501801801809209209209209208001501801801801801800800800008008001801801801801801800800000000001801801801801801801800000000001800000000000000001800000100101

Copy the code and then in-game go FILE ––> CH CREATOR and then EDIT ––> PASTE.

I won't put them all the codes in this post as there's simply too many, but you can get all 10 in the forum and then play CAPITALISM The action board game as your favourite animal.

Orange Cube / Gauntlet II

These are the other two new mini-games you can look forward to playing. Gauntlet II even includes a new high-jump powerup that lets you fly into the air

New cursor

The game now has a custom cursor which is very exciting news because it means FULL CONTROLLER SUPPORT. You can continue to play the game as before with the mouse but the selector also responds to controller input. This also means the game is now very playable on the Steam Deck.

Multiplier indicator

Finally. Outlets now display a badge to show if the x1.5 or x2 multiplier has been applied to them.

Miscellaneous stuff

The icon indicating which tool is currently selected in the character creator has been made bigger

Mini-games now support d-pad input

The player and AI speed has been adjusted for Ms Tax Man to make it a little more fun and a little less horrible

The back button no longer resets the player in the side scrolling mini-games as this 'feature' didn't really make sense

Engine upgrade

And the bug fixes