Patch Notes 1.78

74 Achievements have been added to the game! They are earned by performing a variety of tasks, some simple (start towns in various biomes, craft a certain number of items) to the very difficult (earn 100% Market Fulfillment after unlocking all items, reach level 50 towns in all biomes). Almost all of them are based on stats that were already being tracked, so players with games in progress won't need to re-do work or start a new save file.
No forced reset of progress will occur, so if you want to earn everything from scratch you would need to start a new save file. (If people need a way to reset achievements, let me know and I can add it)
Achievement localization will be added shortly.
Other fixes / changes / improvements:
- Added new upgrade: Fishing Boat Effectiveness. Increases the harvesting boost provided by Fishing Boats (River biome only)
- Skill Gain is now affected by productivity multipliers, so producing 2x the items per recipe will now also earn 2x the skill XP.
- Added Upgrade shortcut button to each row on the Buildings panel
- Can dismiss pop-up Upgrades panel by clicking anywhere on background outside of panel
- Fixed bug: completed upgrades would show their level as 1 higher than the maximum level
- Fixed game crashing when using very large numbers
- Main game menu no longer pauses game, it was the only menu to do that and it was confusing / inconsistent
- Fixed non-localized description for Omnistone Research Speed upgrade
- Fixed Omnistone Fishery Productivity showing up in non-River biomes
- Fixed ‘Capacity’ showing up on Harvesting panel when it was redundant
- Fixed missing reward description when completing OmniTemple Productivity
- Added tooltip to House that indicates they also increase demand for items at Markets
