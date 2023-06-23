Patch Notes 1.78

74 Achievements have been added to the game! They are earned by performing a variety of tasks, some simple (start towns in various biomes, craft a certain number of items) to the very difficult (earn 100% Market Fulfillment after unlocking all items, reach level 50 towns in all biomes). Almost all of them are based on stats that were already being tracked, so players with games in progress won't need to re-do work or start a new save file.

No forced reset of progress will occur, so if you want to earn everything from scratch you would need to start a new save file. (If people need a way to reset achievements, let me know and I can add it)

Achievement localization will be added shortly.

Other fixes / changes / improvements: