ODD WEATHER PRESENTS RAW NERVE

We’re on Steam!

Raw Nerve presented to you!

It’s a surreal moment for the team to say Raw Nerve runs on Steam. We started with a truck, kept the good, scrapped the bad, and built a world around our physics. It feels very special for us to be here and moreover, to have play however they like…for free. Race, or explore at your leisure. We wish you a bumpy and fun drive!

Raw Nerve is filled with paths, checkpoints, secrets, and collectables. Check out a glimpse of the first planet.

Explore the ups and downs of a deep cave:

Rip through an overgrown road:

Wind up the guts of a forgotten beast:

Cruise narrow paths in a luscious marsh:

And sprint to the summit:

It’s a special moment for the team. After 6 months of development, building everything from scratch, and countless iterations we hope you feel the love and have a great time playing.

♥ ODD WEATHER ♥