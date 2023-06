Share · View all patches · Build 11545006 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 14:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Don't worry, rats and mice, the experiments did not stop! Today, there's a wonderful update for you!

Playtime extended by progressing from Blue pellets to Red pellets

Red pellets will start to build up a noticeable speed boost

More maze running without massively increasing the game's size or impact on entering the next maze!

After you go through all the blue pellets, you will automatically start again with Red Pellets now appearing. Enjoy!