Update 2023/06/23

- Corresponds to icons for character actions in battle, party commands, and cost display in the skill list.
- Support IME support for text input for character creation
- Add skills to Forkana "Falling Cliffs" and increase skill rank by 2
- Now you can select 3 types of cost display options
- Added a description to encourage character selection when purchasing styles
- Added cost descriptions to Dragon Twin Slash, Leaf Arrow, and Wind of Fire
- Fixed a bug that HP changed when saving and loading
- Fixed a bug related to bat status recording
- Bug where dead characters can be identified
- Fixed treasure chest event restarting when completing a dungeon chest by pressing spacebar
- Correction of description mistake of QR for option
The cost display has been changed and the option can be returned to a string, so I think the impression will change greatly.
In addition, since the character creation has been changed from button type to IME, various characters can be used.
However, " cannot be used due to specifications such as save data, and is omitted when creating.
We've added a powerful skill to Forkana Falling the Cliff, so the balance may change considerably.
Changed files in this update