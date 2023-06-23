Update 2023/06/23

Corresponds to icons for character actions in battle, party commands, and cost display in the skill list.

Support IME support for text input for character creation

Add skills to Forkana "Falling Cliffs" and increase skill rank by 2

Now you can select 3 types of cost display options

Added a description to encourage character selection when purchasing styles

Added cost descriptions to Dragon Twin Slash, Leaf Arrow, and Wind of Fire

Fixed a bug that HP changed when saving and loading

Fixed a bug related to bat status recording

Bug where dead characters can be identified

Fixed treasure chest event restarting when completing a dungeon chest by pressing spacebar

Correction of description mistake of QR for option

The cost display has been changed and the option can be returned to a string, so I think the impression will change greatly.

In addition, since the character creation has been changed from button type to IME, various characters can be used.

However, " cannot be used due to specifications such as save data, and is omitted when creating.

We've added a powerful skill to Forkana Falling the Cliff, so the balance may change considerably.