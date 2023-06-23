 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

アザリスの迷宮 update for 23 June 2023

Update 2023/06/23

Share · View all patches · Build 11544957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corresponds to icons for character actions in battle, party commands, and cost display in the skill list.
  • Support IME support for text input for character creation
  • Add skills to Forkana "Falling Cliffs" and increase skill rank by 2
  • Now you can select 3 types of cost display options
  • Added a description to encourage character selection when purchasing styles
  • Added cost descriptions to Dragon Twin Slash, Leaf Arrow, and Wind of Fire
  • Fixed a bug that HP changed when saving and loading
  • Fixed a bug related to bat status recording
  • Bug where dead characters can be identified
  • Fixed treasure chest event restarting when completing a dungeon chest by pressing spacebar
  • Correction of description mistake of QR for option

The cost display has been changed and the option can be returned to a string, so I think the impression will change greatly.

In addition, since the character creation has been changed from button type to IME, various characters can be used.
However, " cannot be used due to specifications such as save data, and is omitted when creating.

We've added a powerful skill to Forkana Falling the Cliff, so the balance may change considerably.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2345041 Depot 2345041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link