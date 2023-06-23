- potential fixes for rare bug preventing inventory screen from showing weapons and stats.
- potential hot fixes for rare bug removing primary weapon.
- Jack Of All Guns achievement will now correctly account for each of the unique 19 traits.
Uragun update for 23 June 2023
1.1.03 Hot fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
