Uragun update for 23 June 2023

1.1.03 Hot fix

Build 11544955

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • potential fixes for rare bug preventing inventory screen from showing weapons and stats.
  • potential hot fixes for rare bug removing primary weapon.
  • Jack Of All Guns achievement will now correctly account for each of the unique 19 traits.

Changed files in this update

Uragun Content Depot 724001
