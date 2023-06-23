Patch note - 23rd June

- Your position, world, and board choice is now saved between playing
- Reset now has the option to go to closest spawn or back to home world
- I was working on another unreleased thing but turns out it allows you to revert -- if you crouch and then stand up you can 'flick' into a revert or powerslide quickly.
- added console command set_time <0-1.0>
- worlds without lights are now permanently in the evening, never goes night time.
Skate Rift update for 23 June 2023
