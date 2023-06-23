 Skip to content

Rotten Apple update for 23 June 2023

Story release!

Rotten Apple update for 23 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You are transported to the border of the Quarantine Zone to assist the struggling guards in their shift when suddenly a distress signal from the researcher team comes in. They are under attack by an unknown enemy! The sergeant sends you on a mission to find the researchers, ensure their survival, and safeguard the all-important research data. Can you fight off the relentless undead, solve puzzles on your perilous journey, and rescue them in a race against time?

Battle "the Unknown" and confront the enemy who is responsible for the reason why New York has fallen.

Changed depots in debug branch

View more data in app history for build 11544869
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2269731 Depot 2269731
