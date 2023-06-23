Story release!

You are transported to the border of the Quarantine Zone to assist the struggling guards in their shift when suddenly a distress signal from the researcher team comes in. They are under attack by an unknown enemy! The sergeant sends you on a mission to find the researchers, ensure their survival, and safeguard the all-important research data. Can you fight off the relentless undead, solve puzzles on your perilous journey, and rescue them in a race against time?

Battle "the Unknown" and confront the enemy who is responsible for the reason why New York has fallen.