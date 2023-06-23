内测版 4.2 更新内容

新版本更新内容
增加：
开启关闭载具引擎，按键K
载具损坏功能（沙漠之鹰手枪 能对载具造成高额伤害）
载具油耗功能（不能无限制开啦）
载具UI 速度、汽油
优化：
加快载具速度
AI刷新速度
中途加入放的更开
下车取枪速度，切枪速度
修复BUG：
毒气里面不能加血
车上被爆盔没声音提示
舔包相关bug
