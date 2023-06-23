 Skip to content

Shakes and Fidget update for 23 June 2023

The "Shady Birthday Bash" starts!

The portal to the Legendary Dungeon is now open with the bang of a party cracker and all party guests are welcome! Enter the distorted parallel universe and grab the new Legendary items as well as the birthday cake!

Check out the official teaser now:

You can get more information about the special actions from the bartender in the tavern!

Join us on Twitch! To celebrate the 14th anniversary of Shakes & Fidget and the milestone of 50,000 Twitch followers, we are having a giveaway of 10x5,000 mushrooms from 16 CEST: https://twitch.sfgamen.net

