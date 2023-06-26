 Skip to content

Remains update for 26 June 2023

Roof fix - 0.50x0299a

Share · View all patches · Build 11544632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hot roof patch

-Fixed a bug that makes a half-roof become a normal roof when the world is loaded

Changed files in this update

Remains Depot 1309821
  • Loading history…
