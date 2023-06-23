Hello, bandits!

We've just uploaded a small patch with minor improvements:

coursor in Drinking Game now flashes when hover it over a bottle

quest related information hides after a while so it doesn't obstruct the view

small stability improvements

fixed some bugs during fist fights

We are currently working on performance and other fixes that we've noticed. Next updates coming next week.

Remember that this our first 3D game released on Steam and we are eager to hear from you about your experience with the game. Let us know through Discord.

Cheers!

PS. Here's some gameplay from the pre release version :D