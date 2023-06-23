 Skip to content

Setback Playtest update for 23 June 2023

Weekend #17 Changelog

Build 11544586

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes

  • Improvements to sliding

  • Made launch ring collider smaller

  • Changes to game mode UI system

    • Issues where UI is not showing in Bomb Tag might be fixed, but this needs more testing

  • New settings system

    • Mostly backend stuff that makes it much easer for us to add / maintain game settings
    • Added frame limiter for main menu and when game is backgrounded (no more crazy GPU usage in main menu)
    • UI is still rough so bear with us here

  • Added a simple in-game feedback form

    • Access through the pullout menu in game or in the main menu
    • Giving feedback is fully anonymous

  • Fixed an issue where the game took a long time to boot

Known Issues
  • Enemy outlines can randomly be visible through walls (you won't get banned for wall hax)
  • Audio levels can get very low and is only fixable by restarting the game
  • Bomb timer UI is reported to not be visible sometimes
  • Bot names can sometimes be different on scoreboard vs. in-game
  • Gravity Well source can spawn inside geometry and becomes impossible to break
  • Status effects do not properly reset in-between rounds

