Weekend #17 Changelog

Changes
-
Improvements to sliding
-
Made launch ring collider smaller
-
Changes to game mode UI system
- Issues where UI is not showing in Bomb Tag might be fixed, but this needs more testing
-
New settings system
- Mostly backend stuff that makes it much easer for us to add / maintain game settings
- Added frame limiter for main menu and when game is backgrounded (no more crazy GPU usage in main menu)
- UI is still rough so bear with us here
-
Added a simple in-game feedback form
- Access through the pullout menu in game or in the main menu
- Giving feedback is fully anonymous
-
Fixed an issue where the game took a long time to boot
Known Issues
- Enemy outlines can randomly be visible through walls (you won't get banned for wall hax)
- Audio levels can get very low and is only fixable by restarting the game
- Bomb timer UI is reported to not be visible sometimes
- Bot names can sometimes be different on scoreboard vs. in-game
- Gravity Well source can spawn inside geometry and becomes impossible to break
- Status effects do not properly reset in-between rounds
Changed files in this update