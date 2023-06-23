P&C HotFix: 230623

A lot of fixes, but we'll soon be moving to a new Stable build! Wait for it!!

Size: 507 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed refusing to join DPI's route also stopping the Knight from entering her lair during Dog's route

ːswirliesː Fixed REMIX Mode enabling medals/achievements even after using Cheats

ːswirliesː Fixed Pause/Save menu sometimes being disabled after entering the Campsite

ːswirliesː Fixed drowning anywhere around the Sea world map moving the player back to the Beach

ːswirliesː Fixed unplayable Cat Prince animation in Babs Gallery

ːswirliesː Fixed bandits remaining around after a Reign's defeat

ːswirliesː Fixed bandits not awarding Affinity when defeated (except for Harvest)

ːswirliesː Fixed terrain damages not being canceled on some occasions

ːswirliesː Fixed Desert Princess' Djinn form expressions

ːswirliesː Fixed battle HUD staying on screen after being caught during the rescue quest in Bird Princess' events

ːswirliesː Fixed Cathedral Save Crystal crashing the game if used a couple of times

ːswirliesː Fixed "My Dear Love" Quest not awarding Oni Bunnysuit

ːswirliesː Fixed possible crashes when loading a save file right before the Slimes' Boss

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when entering the Scarecrow Fields at night

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when delivering Celery Root to Dragon Princess II

ːswirliesː Fixed Gadget NPC returning outside Harvest's house after being recruited

ːswirliesː Fixed minor bugs and typos