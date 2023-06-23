P&C HotFix: 230623

A lot of fixes, but we'll soon be moving to a new Stable build! Wait for it!!
Size: 507 KBs
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed refusing to join DPI's route also stopping the Knight from entering her lair during Dog's route
ːswirliesː Fixed REMIX Mode enabling medals/achievements even after using Cheats
ːswirliesː Fixed Pause/Save menu sometimes being disabled after entering the Campsite
ːswirliesː Fixed drowning anywhere around the Sea world map moving the player back to the Beach
ːswirliesː Fixed unplayable Cat Prince animation in Babs Gallery
ːswirliesː Fixed bandits remaining around after a Reign's defeat
ːswirliesː Fixed bandits not awarding Affinity when defeated (except for Harvest)
ːswirliesː Fixed terrain damages not being canceled on some occasions
ːswirliesː Fixed Desert Princess' Djinn form expressions
ːswirliesː Fixed battle HUD staying on screen after being caught during the rescue quest in Bird Princess' events
ːswirliesː Fixed Cathedral Save Crystal crashing the game if used a couple of times
ːswirliesː Fixed "My Dear Love" Quest not awarding Oni Bunnysuit
ːswirliesː Fixed possible crashes when loading a save file right before the Slimes' Boss
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when entering the Scarecrow Fields at night
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes when delivering Celery Root to Dragon Princess II
ːswirliesː Fixed Gadget NPC returning outside Harvest's house after being recruited
ːswirliesː Fixed minor bugs and typos
Changed files in this update