Nevergrind Online update for 23 June 2023

⭐Improved loot incentives for playing with a full party, bug fixes and more 🐛🐜

Build 11544472

Patchnotes via Steam Community

417: Early Access 0.18.17 - June 23, 2023 8:55 AM EST
• Full parties can no longer use /players 1 to reap easy higher tier loot. It will now take the lower value of the /players setting and the actual party size.
• There is now an EXTRA bonus to finding higher tier loot for having a full party.
• The King's rewards have been improved and are much more likely to provide higher tier drops.
• There is no longer a "bonus" for playing solo, but this will make playing as a duo noticeably more beneficial in terms of item drops.
• Additional mob health per party member has been slightly reduced.
• Zamtil's faster cast rate bonus has been fixed.
• When creating a character in single player mode, the new character will now properly appear on the title screen without having to refresh.
• Higher tier drops have been improved while in single player mode.

