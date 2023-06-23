A new patch to banish some invading issues from Potion Tycoon has just landed!

Greetings, potion magnates!

The latest major update has brought in Potion Tycoon a bunch of brand-new mania and disaster game events for you to live through and enjoy. Alas, it also came not without some new technical disasters and issues of its own, regardless of how maniacally we had tried to avoid them. So we kept relentlessly sifting through your feedback and bug reports (which we are extremely grateful for!) for the signs of those nasty invaders to eventually catch and banish them for good. Today we are glad to finally roll out a new patch that should rid the game of the bulk of new bugs, along with some older and sneakier intruders, which have been sticking around for a while.

Check out the full changelog below for more details.

And please, keep sharing all your findings and insights with us as you play - it’s so much help!

Bewitchingly yours,

Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment

PATCH NOTES (English):

v.0.10.9

Changes

Stone Ogre, Skeleton Memorial and Phantom Statue: removed some of their effects which were not intended and added room rating effects description to their tooltips.

Slightly reduced the chance of Mania and Disaster events spawning.

When placing the last copy of an artifact in Construction mode, the Artifacts menu gets reopened to improve the UI flow when adding multiple artifacts in quick succession.

Changed shared cooldowns between events to reduce the likelihood of getting the same kind of event multiple times in a row.

Added another possible reward option on successful completion of an event request: a temporary Hot tag for the delivered potion.

Fixes