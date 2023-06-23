A new patch to banish some invading issues from Potion Tycoon has just landed!

Greetings, potion magnates!
The latest major update has brought in Potion Tycoon a bunch of brand-new mania and disaster game events for you to live through and enjoy. Alas, it also came not without some new technical disasters and issues of its own, regardless of how maniacally we had tried to avoid them. So we kept relentlessly sifting through your feedback and bug reports (which we are extremely grateful for!) for the signs of those nasty invaders to eventually catch and banish them for good. Today we are glad to finally roll out a new patch that should rid the game of the bulk of new bugs, along with some older and sneakier intruders, which have been sticking around for a while.
Check out the full changelog below for more details.
And please, keep sharing all your findings and insights with us as you play - it’s so much help!
Bewitchingly yours,
Snowhound Games and Daedalic Entertainment
PATCH NOTES (English):
v.0.10.9
Changes
- Stone Ogre, Skeleton Memorial and Phantom Statue: removed some of their effects which were not intended and added room rating effects description to their tooltips.
- Slightly reduced the chance of Mania and Disaster events spawning.
- When placing the last copy of an artifact in Construction mode, the Artifacts menu gets reopened to improve the UI flow when adding multiple artifacts in quick succession.
- Changed shared cooldowns between events to reduce the likelihood of getting the same kind of event multiple times in a row.
- Added another possible reward option on successful completion of an event request: a temporary Hot tag for the delivered potion.
Fixes
- Fixed Stone Ogre's tooltip not showing the potion type it gives an appeal boost to.
- Possible fix for an issue where an active VIP request’s widget would not properly detect the availability of requested items in stock until the game was restarted.
- Fixed missing icons and bottle graphics for starting potions in the tutorial.
- Fixed new music themes for Mania and Disaster events not triggering as expected at events’ start.
- Fixed Mania and Disaster music volumes and some other audio issues.
- Construction fixes:
[] Improved room accessibility checks; new rooms must now be connected to ground level through other rooms to get accepted for construction.
[] Fixed issue where after moving a room and then canceling its move its contents would stay in the new location.
[] Fixed issue where clicking to place a room would also immediately pick an existing item up if it happened to be under the cursor.
[] Fixed room types/purposes sometimes not updating properly when moving or removing their defining room contents.
[] Fixed issues with the ESC key and the confirm dialog when reverting changes.
[] Fixed storage pallet’s capacity not getting updated after moving the pallet to another room.
[**] Fixed a crash that could randomly occur upon deleting a guidance sign.
- Fixed issues where upon canceling out some confirmation dialogs might unpause the game prematurely when finalizing a product in the Alchemy View.
- Fixed problems with moving and zooming the Main View camera after zooming during the screenshake VFX (during Monster Invasion event) while under fast forward.
- Fixed some event modifiers not getting removed as intended, leading to situations where only one variant of a mania event would be constantly triggered.
- Successfully completing a Mania extension request now correctly sets the chance of the matching Disaster event to trigger during that Mania.
- Fixed fame reward options granted by event requests potentially using wrong faction texts.
- Fixed a small memory leak with the "Ask Me Later" option on some requests.
Changed files in this update