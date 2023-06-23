World Expansion II Update, June 22nd

Share · View all patches · Build 11544403 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 14:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just updated The Riftbreaker with a patch aiming to address the most prevalent issues after the launch of World Expansion II.

MINOR SPOILERS AHEAD, DO NOT REVEAL THE HIDDEN PARTS IF YOU HAVEN'T PLAYED INTO THE DARK YET.



Fixes

Added a new pain skin for Cavernot - previously it used the material from Gnerot Alpha.

Added an option to mute game audio in the background (when the game window is out of focus).

Dead units now have a resurrection cooldown that will prevent Necrodons from raising the same creature over and over again.

Energy Pylons toggle off option is now disabled - they can't be turned off and this is is now properly indicated.

Introduced minor changes to some map tiles to prevent camera culling bugs.

Playing a dialogue back from the journal screen should now lower the volume of music and sfx.

Reduced number of polygons in one family of trees found in the jungle biome.

Tweaks and fixes to the [spoiler]boss intro and outro sequences.[/spoiler]

Fixed a lot of potential memory leaks and introduced optimizations to reduce the memory footprint of the game.

Fixed a problem that caused some ruins not to get removed after repairs.

Fixed a problem with [spoiler]boss fight arenas that allowed players to build towers and other structures during boss fights using hotkeys[/spoiler].

Fixed a problem with lua allocations while building floors that could cause memory leaks.

Fixed a problem with pipes that could cause crashes.

Fixed an error in teleport.lua script that could cause crashes.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to use building hotkeys when the building mode is disabled, e.g. near a magnetic rock.

Fixed an issue that caused ambient creature groups not to become aggressive towards the player.

Fixed an issue that caused sounds and music to become quieter during dialogues even when the dialogue volume was set to zero.

Fixed an issue that prevented melee units from damaging the player or their structures.

Fixed an issue with teleport_blocker that could cause players to break the logic flow of the game when using the teleport skill.

Fixed problems with Bioanomalies spawning in invalid positions.

Fixed problems with some of the building ruin models.

Fixed the looping animation of [spoiler]'exposed heart' in the Into the Dark boss fight.[/spoiler]

Fixed a lot of crash bugs.

