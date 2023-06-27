 Skip to content

Shogun Showdown update for 27 June 2023

Early Access out now!

Shogun Showdown update for 27 June 2023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

After much anticipation, it's time... Shogun Showdown is out now in early access!

We are extremely excited about this new release and deeply appreciate your ongoing support! ❤️
It's now the perfect moment to experience all the thrilling features that Shogun Showdown brings to the table, the game will be also available in a bundle with Shotgun King and Legend of Keepers!!

Early Access will include the following exciting new content:

  • 3 playable characters
  • 28 attack tiles
  • 17 skills
  • 24 quests
  • 5 stamps per character with 2 ranks each
  • 4 ascension levels
  • 11 enemy-types, 9 bosses
  • 9 combat locations
  • 4 shop types, 12 tile upgrades, 6 consumables

