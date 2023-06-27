Early Access out now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

After much anticipation, it's time... Shogun Showdown is out now in early access!

We are extremely excited about this new release and deeply appreciate your ongoing support! ❤️

It's now the perfect moment to experience all the thrilling features that Shogun Showdown brings to the table, the game will be also available in a bundle with Shotgun King and Legend of Keepers!!

Early Access will include the following exciting new content:

3 playable characters

28 attack tiles

17 skills

24 quests

5 stamps per character with 2 ranks each

4 ascension levels

11 enemy-types, 9 bosses

9 combat locations

4 shop types, 12 tile upgrades, 6 consumables

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2084000/Shogun_Showdown/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33360/TurnBased_Roguelike/