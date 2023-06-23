 Skip to content

Blow Away Survivors update for 23 June 2023

Update to ver 0.17.1 on June 23, 2023

Build 11544376

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・One additional skill that can be used from the beginning is added
・One additional skill unlocked by completing achievements
・Adjusted the "Encircling Rays" skill
　Upgrade to keep aiming at the target until just before firing the light ray
　Damage at high levels has been revised downward because the ray is now easier to hit

Changed files in this update

