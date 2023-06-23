・One additional skill that can be used from the beginning is added
・One additional skill unlocked by completing achievements
・Adjusted the "Encircling Rays" skill
Upgrade to keep aiming at the target until just before firing the light ray
Damage at high levels has been revised downward because the ray is now easier to hit
Blow Away Survivors update for 23 June 2023
Update to ver 0.17.1 on June 23, 2023
・One additional skill that can be used from the beginning is added
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update