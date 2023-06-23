0.4.3 | Patch Notes - New Enemy & Revive Mechanic

Sker Islanders, since the launch of Episode Four our hard-working team have been drilling down on fixes and improvements, and it's thanks to you, our amazing community of players for providing the feedback we need to make Sker Ritual the best it can be as we head toward our 1.0 launch.

Below you can see what is in store for the latest patch, including a brand new enemy and a long awaited improvement on the revive mechanic for you and your teammates.

Sker Ritual

Patch v.0.4.3 - 23/06/2023

NEWLY ADDED

- New Revive Mechanic

Only online, when you or one of your teammate dies, a spirit orb will spawn at their position for 30 seconds, which will allow anyone who is alive to Interact with it and put you back into the game, without using a Life Point. Interaction requires holding the Interact button for 5 seconds

- New Enemy

"The Abomination" - Failing one of the trial objectives will now spawn this enemy, replacing The Reaper

UPGRADES AND CHANGES

All objectives that require you to kill enemies within an area will now credit if an enemy dies inside the area or if the player was in the area when the enemy was killed

Increased size of the the radius in which you can kill enemies for the "Hangman's Riches" Objective in "Sewers of the Dead"

Removed health scaling on certain trial machine objects and objectives

Added an impact particle when the thunderbolt hits

ISSUE FIXES

Fixed an issue causing The Stranger boss fight to not return sometimes

Fixed an issue online causing enemies to completely desync their positions

Fixed an issue causing AI Abilities to interrupt some attacks while they're still happening

Fixed an issue causing player Health to restore while they're a spirit

Fixed an issue causing the cursor to be hidden if you're in a menu while a teammate dies

Fixed an issue causing the Knights of Sker to never let go and never give up their weapons when they die

Fixed an issue causing enemies to not face the target they're trying to attack but thinking it has and proceeding with the ability

Fixed an issue causing enemies to not face the direction they got hit from when they received staggering damage

Please do also see our list of known issues here.

Once again, we'd like to invite everyone over to our Discord channel to chat with the devs and the community, and also please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!

Wales Interactive Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/

Website

Wales Interactive Twitter

Sker Ritual Twitter *New

Facebook

Instagram

Steam

Youtube

Twitch

Reddit

TikTok