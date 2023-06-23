Update notes for release 59.5

New things in inventory screen:

Now shows companions as a list of images making it easier to switch between companion inventories.

Removed switching between equipment/backpack and backpack/floor. This was just confusing. Hopefully no one misses this.

Some companion related inventory keybindings have changed.

You can now switch between companions: CTRL + UP / DOWN

NUMPAD MINUS / NUMPAD PLUS

CTRL + F11 / F11

By clicking a companion image from the list of images.

By using mouse wheel when the mouse pointer is on the list titles or on the list of images.

You can now switch between equipment & backpack and exchange-mode: CTRL + TAB

NUMPAD 0

CTRL + E

By right clicking when the mouse pointer is on the list titles or on the list of images.