-
New things in inventory screen:
-
Now shows companions as a list of images making it easier to switch between companion inventories.
-
Removed switching between equipment/backpack and backpack/floor. This was just confusing. Hopefully no one misses this.
-
Some companion related inventory keybindings have changed.
-
You can now switch between companions:
- CTRL + UP / DOWN
- NUMPAD MINUS / NUMPAD PLUS
- CTRL + F11 / F11
- By clicking a companion image from the list of images.
- By using mouse wheel when the mouse pointer is on the list titles or on the list of images.
-
You can now switch between equipment & backpack and exchange-mode:
- CTRL + TAB
- NUMPAD 0
- CTRL + E
- By right clicking when the mouse pointer is on the list titles or on the list of images.
-
You can adjust item amount with the mouse wheel when the selector is on an item.
- SHIFT pressed adjusts by 1, CTRL by 10, and ALT by 50.
-
-
Made some adjustments on how companions replace equipment by better ones that you give them.
- If they fill the ability requirements of an item, they should always equip the more valuable item (value in zorbits).
- If you come across a situation where this doesn't happen, take some screenshots of the situation (F12), and I'll take another look at it.
- Remember, if you equip an item by hand, the companion won't change it (other than ammunition).
-
Some players have complained on how the settings screen is confusing, all dumped into one list, etc.
- It may be, but it's not high on my to-do -list to do anything to it.
- Remember that you can jump to next titled section with TAB, and can filter the settings by writing a keyword, like "autopilot" or "health".
- There are benefits of having just one list with groups, as there are settings that belong to many groups, and filtering shows them all.
Zorbus update for 23 June 2023
Update notes for release 59.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2125422 Depot 2125422
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update