Dear mechanics!
Update 1.4.4 is ready!
UPDATE 1.4.4
Fixed:
- Stuttering effect appearing on displays with a frequency above 90 Hz.
On these displays, make sure that Vertical Sync and Physic Update Rate values are equal (for 144 hz should be 72 in both options).
- [M4 Mid][T34 Caliope] Fuel hose B appear in the store as fuel hose A
- [Economy] Players get too much money from completing tasks to 100%
- [Yard][M4 Mid] Tools behind the tank appear on the junkyard and after moving to another scenes
- [Proving Grounds] Camo and decals don't properly show on Proving Grounds on a lot of tanks
- Resupply in proving grounds now restores the ammo or fills it with ammo if it was empty
- Bug appearing during clicking Tank Squad icon in main menu
Added:
- New option called Physics Update Rate
Improved:
- Vertical Sync option
- Updated Custom.csv for localizations (ModdingTools)
Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals
Changed files in this update