Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 23 June 2023

Update 1.4.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear mechanics!

Update 1.4.4 is ready!

UPDATE 1.4.4

Fixed:

  • Stuttering effect appearing on displays with a frequency above 90 Hz.
    On these displays, make sure that Vertical Sync and Physic Update Rate values are equal (for 144 hz should be 72 in both options).
  • [M4 Mid][T34 Caliope] Fuel hose B appear in the store as fuel hose A
  • [Economy] Players get too much money from completing tasks to 100%
  • [Yard][M4 Mid] Tools behind the tank appear on the junkyard and after moving to another scenes
  • [Proving Grounds] Camo and decals don't properly show on Proving Grounds on a lot of tanks
  • Resupply in proving grounds now restores the ammo or fills it with ammo if it was empty
  • Bug appearing during clicking Tank Squad icon in main menu

Added:

  • New option called Physics Update Rate

Improved:

  • Vertical Sync option
  • Updated Custom.csv for localizations (ModdingTools)

Thanks and have a good one!
DeGenerals


