 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Miwa: The Sacred Fox update for 23 June 2023

Miwa: The Sacred Fox - Update 1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11544006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Miwa: The Sacred Fox update 1.1.0 is out!
Here are the biggest news and changes so far, including the addition of partial game controller functionality.

New Content:

  • Partial game controller functionality (You can find more in the main menu under game controller options).
  • Game controller icons for certain UI elements, such as the pause menu, level statue, fox statue, and game over screen.
  • Real-time stats in the level select screen, showing the number of fox deaths, player deaths, and total collected souls.
  • Clear information on the required number of deaths/souls for obtaining the "Edge of Harmony" and "Edge of Death" achievements.
  • New sound for collecting health orbs.

Changes and Improvements:

  • Completely reworked lever and pressure plate system.
  • Level 2 is now more beginner-friendly.
  • Deactivated already completed cutscenes in Levels 5, 7, 8, and 11.
  • Added more collector items to every level.
  • Improved some monster AI and slightly nerfed certain stats.
  • Increased the chances of spawning wizard/herbalist NPCs in some levels.
  • Enhanced some 3D sound effects.

Other Smaller Changes:

  • Corrected English pronouns in NPC or environmental reaction dialogues.
  • Fixed collider issues with some one-way platforms.
  • Adjusted colliders for areas accessible only to Kitsune Miwa.
  • Tuned jumppad values for better gameplay experience.
  • Decreased light intensity in some levels.
  • Removed unnecessary traps and monsters from certain levels.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2275071 Depot 2275071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link