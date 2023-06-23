Miwa: The Sacred Fox update 1.1.0 is out!
Here are the biggest news and changes so far, including the addition of partial game controller functionality.
New Content:
- Partial game controller functionality (You can find more in the main menu under game controller options).
- Game controller icons for certain UI elements, such as the pause menu, level statue, fox statue, and game over screen.
- Real-time stats in the level select screen, showing the number of fox deaths, player deaths, and total collected souls.
- Clear information on the required number of deaths/souls for obtaining the "Edge of Harmony" and "Edge of Death" achievements.
- New sound for collecting health orbs.
Changes and Improvements:
- Completely reworked lever and pressure plate system.
- Level 2 is now more beginner-friendly.
- Deactivated already completed cutscenes in Levels 5, 7, 8, and 11.
- Added more collector items to every level.
- Improved some monster AI and slightly nerfed certain stats.
- Increased the chances of spawning wizard/herbalist NPCs in some levels.
- Enhanced some 3D sound effects.
Other Smaller Changes:
- Corrected English pronouns in NPC or environmental reaction dialogues.
- Fixed collider issues with some one-way platforms.
- Adjusted colliders for areas accessible only to Kitsune Miwa.
- Tuned jumppad values for better gameplay experience.
- Decreased light intensity in some levels.
- Removed unnecessary traps and monsters from certain levels.
Changed files in this update