Difficulty settings is out now! - Patch 1.2.0

Patch 1.2.0 brings difficulty settings as well as some bug fixes.
FEATURES
Added difficulty settings, players can choose from following:
- INITIATE: Enemies take 33% more damage, deal 33% damage less and are 10% slower (both movement and attacks). Health potions heal for 33% more. Player starts with 5 lives.
- ADEPT: Everything is at a baseline. Player starts with 3 lives.
- MASTER: Enemies take 33% damage less, deal 33% damage more and are 10% faster (both movement and attacks). Health potions heal for 33% less. Player starts with 1 life.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where player could get 255 lives when doing save / load when dying and 0 lives left.
- Fixed an issue where monsters would have 0 health and be alive on load after saving while the death animation is playing.
