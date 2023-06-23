 Skip to content

Angola '86 Playtest update for 23 June 2023

Beta v 0.06

Build 11543678 · Last edited by Wendy

Calibrated United Nations voting system
Updated UI
Added Player rank module
Tooltip deactivation on click
Increased detection range for SWAPO Base

