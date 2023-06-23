- Added 5 music tracks.
- Added controller support.
- Added WASD support.
- Added Bug/Feedback reporter (use with F1 key).
- Added voice acting.
- Added item viewing in the game world (use with hovering over the item with ALT).
- Made group hug toggleable, with an icon to visualize its state.
- Nerfed Bahj damage, increased attack speed.
- Various tweaks.
- Fixed various bugs.
Bridgebourn Playtest update for 23 June 2023
Version 0.2.0
