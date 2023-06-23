 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bridgebourn Playtest update for 23 June 2023

Version 0.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11543648 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 5 music tracks.
  • Added controller support.
  • Added WASD support.
  • Added Bug/Feedback reporter (use with F1 key).
  • Added voice acting.
  • Added item viewing in the game world (use with hovering over the item with ALT).
  • Made group hug toggleable, with an icon to visualize its state.
  • Nerfed Bahj damage, increased attack speed.
  • Various tweaks.
  • Fixed various bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397611 Depot 2397611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397612 Depot 2397612
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link