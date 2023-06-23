 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 23 June 2023

20230623update

Share · View all patches · Build 11543644

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Provisional implementation of faction elements.
・When appointing a lord with a vassal proposal, after being rejected, repeat the same proposal from the next turn onwards,
Fixed a bug where the message window would not disappear and the game would not progress if the proposal was adopted.
-Fixed a case where even if a betrayal CPU was interrogated and punished, the evidence of betrayal did not disappear and was punished many times.
・Other small additions and corrections

