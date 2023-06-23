・Provisional implementation of faction elements.
・When appointing a lord with a vassal proposal, after being rejected, repeat the same proposal from the next turn onwards,
Fixed a bug where the message window would not disappear and the game would not progress if the proposal was adopted.
-Fixed a case where even if a betrayal CPU was interrogated and punished, the evidence of betrayal did not disappear and was punished many times.
・Other small additions and corrections
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 23 June 2023
20230623update
