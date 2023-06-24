Controller and Dirt update! 0.14

0.14 Update "Controller & Dirt"

Finaly we have a much better control setup with better default controls and ability to reassign devices and much more. The dirt has also got tweaked alot to make dump trucks usefull again and make the excavators feel heavier

Thanks to everyone for the support & feedback! we always try to do as much as possible with the resources we have!

Changelog for 0.14

Reworking the Control setup UI so its easier to navigate

Entirely new control system to improve controls & default controls

New system will include presets so if the PC looses a Device you can reassign it in seconds

Improved ability to set up controls like you want them

Improving the dirt lock to make it alot more reliable and so dirt stays in buckets

Fixing the issue where dirt vanishes when you drive longer distances

General improvements to the game/dirt/vehicles

Time & Weather settings

Dynamic Deadzone

Dynamic Control hints

Sense/scalar settings for controls

Pre set ranges for pedals

Better feel in the excavators

Improved dumpers

Updated Roadmap:



Best regards

Christian