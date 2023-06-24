 Skip to content

Out of Ore update for 24 June 2023

Controller and Dirt update! 0.14

Out of Ore update for 24 June 2023

Controller and Dirt update! 0.14

Build 11543622

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.14 Update "Controller & Dirt"

Finaly we have a much better control setup with better default controls and ability to reassign devices and much more. The dirt has also got tweaked alot to make dump trucks usefull again and make the excavators feel heavier

Thanks to everyone for the support & feedback! we always try to do as much as possible with the resources we have!

Changelog for 0.14

Reworking the Control setup UI so its easier to navigate
Entirely new control system to improve controls & default controls
New system will include presets so if the PC looses a Device you can reassign it in seconds
Improved ability to set up controls like you want them
Improving the dirt lock to make it alot more reliable and so dirt stays in buckets
Fixing the issue where dirt vanishes when you drive longer distances
General improvements to the game/dirt/vehicles
Time & Weather settings
Dynamic Deadzone
Dynamic Control hints
Sense/scalar settings for controls
Pre set ranges for pedals
Better feel in the excavators
Improved dumpers

Updated Roadmap:

Best regards
Christian

