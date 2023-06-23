 Skip to content

Nature Hunter update for 23 June 2023

Update 0.1.7

(CHANGES IN 0.1.7)
New - Addition of 18 pages of explanations in the guide book
New - In books, double-page images can also display text behind
Delete - The buttons at the top of the books to change the language are no longer present on the front of the book to avoid button confusion

