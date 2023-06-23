(CHANGES IN 0.1.7)
New - Addition of 18 pages of explanations in the guide book
New - In books, double-page images can also display text behind
Delete - The buttons at the top of the books to change the language are no longer present on the front of the book to avoid button confusion
Nature Hunter update for 23 June 2023
Update 0.1.7
