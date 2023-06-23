Where is my shipment, St. Kitts, Diana and experience boost events

Captains,
Following events will run from daily maintenance on June 23th until the end of the season:
Where is my shipment?
- All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.
St. Kitts Event
- St. Kitts 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher
- Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships
Diana Event
Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:
- Gold Ducat
- Gold Rouble
- Gold Sultani
- Gold Thaler
- Strange Gold Bar
- Rare wood
- Rare guns
Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:
- Additional outpost permit
- Additional dock permit
- Diana permit
- Admiraal de Ruyter permit
If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).
Search locations
- South Antilles
- East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado
- South of Hispaniola
In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.
Experience boost event
Experience from sinking a ship is increased so people who want to start the next season in a lineship will have a chance to get a desired rank.
*Spotlight image by Captain Hatan Xayk from the November 2021 screenshot competition.
Changed depots in dirty branch