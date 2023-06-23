Where is my shipment, St. Kitts, Diana and experience boost events

Share · View all patches · Build 11543565 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 10:46:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains,

Following events will run from daily maintenance on June 23th until the end of the season:

Where is my shipment?

All traders carry increased numbers of crafting resources and rare woods.

St. Kitts Event

St. Kitts 5 modules are available in the Admiralty, they can be exchanged for Broad Pennants that occasionally drop from 5th rates and higher

Broad pennant will drop from military NPC ships

Diana Event

Captains have to find rare ships like Diana, Santa Cecilia and Admiraal de Ruyter in the search areas provided below. These ships may carry a very rare ship notes and special loot coins, rare wood and rare guns:

Gold Ducat

Gold Rouble

Gold Sultani

Gold Thaler

Strange Gold Bar

Rare wood

Rare guns

Coins might be exchanged in the Academy building to receive:

Additional outpost permit

Additional dock permit

Diana permit

Admiraal de Ruyter permit

If you already have the Navy Connection using the item will add even more outposts or docks (up to a total limit).

Search locations

South Antilles

East of Tumbado - area between Cuba and Tumbado

South of Hispaniola

In case of capture of certain ports in the area, the nation of ships will change.

Experience boost event

Experience from sinking a ship is increased so people who want to start the next season in a lineship will have a chance to get a desired rank.

*Spotlight image by Captain Hatan Xayk from the November 2021 screenshot competition.