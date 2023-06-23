BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-23

Emergency fix for button input issues regarding unlocking clothing, yoga and dance

Also fixed button input issue for crafting items

This content and Unity's old input system is related, about Unity's old version of the input system in the development of custom keys will have a relatively large resistance, if you want to achieve custom keys in the old version of the input system need to be adjusted for a long time, because there are more functions to be modified...

Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!