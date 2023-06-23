 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

安妮的游戏 The Game of Annie update for 23 June 2023

BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-23

Share · View all patches · Build 11543494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG fixes and updates 2023-06-23
Emergency fix for button input issues regarding unlocking clothing, yoga and dance
Also fixed button input issue for crafting items
This content and Unity's old input system is related, about Unity's old version of the input system in the development of custom keys will have a relatively large resistance, if you want to achieve custom keys in the old version of the input system need to be adjusted for a long time, because there are more functions to be modified...
Thank you for your support, I am still working hard! Have a good day!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2373291 Depot 2373291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link