Chapter 6 - Beta available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Captains!

We have exciting news to share! The beta of the next major update for Between the Stars is now available!

This beta adds 50 new missions to the Between the Stars main campaign. These missions finish the main story.

During these missions you will also be able to get a new and unique ship only available to the player.

Mercenary ships now level up as they fight alongside you, improving their strengths and reducing their weaknesses with each battle.

We have added over 800 new voice lines for Chapter 6 events.

What still needs to be added?

It's important to keep in mind that we've released this update in beta state, which means it's not completely finished yet. Therefore, you may find missing content and some bugs.

Some of the things that are pending are:

The voice lines of some characters is missing.

We still need to improve the synchronization or shots of some cinematics, they will be finished during the beta.

We are preparing new songs to enrich the experience. You can expect at least one new general combat song, as well as specific songs for events and final cinematics.

We plan to add some new weapons and/or skills.

We are working on translating the texts into Chinese. Also, please note that the Russian and French languages may contain some English texts, but we'll make sure to fix this before the official release.

There is a point in the final part of the game where it is no longer possible to save, we still need to add checkpoints so that if the player dies they can continue the game in a nearby place instead of having to restart the final events from the beginning.

Many of the illustrations that appear in the window during text events still need to be made and you may find illustrations that are not related to the event. During beta we'll create new illustrations for all missions.

During the beta, we'll keep an eye out for bug reports from players and make sure to fix them.

We would have preferred to release this beta a little later to showcase a more polished update, but we understand that many of you are eager to try it out. That's why we've decided to make it public so that anyone who wants to can play it now!

How can I play the beta?

To join the beta, search for Between the Stars in your Steam library and access the game properties. Once inside the game properties, select the "Betas" tab and in the "Participation in Betas" section select the "beta - beta" branch. The name of the game will appear in the Steam listing as "Between the Stars [beta]". Once this is done, you are now in the beta branch and will be able to play the new version.

Risks of the beta for your saved game

In theory, there should be no risks to your saved games. However, as a precaution, we recommend that you make a backup of your save file before you start playing the beta.

To do so, find the SaveFile.es3 file in the folder C:\Users\YOUR USERNAME\AppData\LocalLow\Isolated Games\Between the Stars, copy it and paste it in another folder to have a backup copy in case you need to restore your game.

Setting an exact date is complicated, as the timing may vary depending on the number and complexity of bugs that arise. However, we are aiming to release the final version of the Chapter 6 update within two months at the latest. We are working hard to bring you a great endgame!

Once again, thank you all for your trust and patience.