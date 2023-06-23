Patch v34.5

//misc changes
- Hub - Goblusious: The Giga Banish menu where you choose the discipline now shows a percentage based on how many of that discipline have been Giga Banished.
- Transitory Elevator map: This has been renamed to Forbidden Elevator (sounds a bit cooler).
- Forbidden Elevator map: The default Bone value has been increased by +10% (felt like the amount of level ups was a bit too low due to the lower enemy numbers).
- Slightly increased the chance of being offered the Giantan Knight/Cannoneer/Summoner.
//bug fixes
- Boneraise Lore - Piggy Banky: Forgetting or selling this meta would reset your current coins/souls to the lower cap (thus potentially losing a lot of coin/souls).
- Forbidden Elevator map: When spawning a Boss it wasn't showing their intro text.
- Forbidden Elevator map - Lord of the Land boss: The Flag Wavers spawned were incorrectly dropping Relics.
- Forbidden Elevator map: Flag Wavers weren't spawning their usual reinforcements.
- Tamed Swollen Slime minion: Enemies entering their Blight aura would cause a crash.
- Giantous Sinner minion: You could sometimes be offered this without needing to sacrifice a Level 1 Skelly.
- Joker Jester minion: His transformation ability could trap enemies if a bird was transformed (eg inside a wall).
- Immortis Necarch boss: His summoned ghosts could be farmed by certain minions/relics, such as the Big Chestibooty Bro.
- Roaming Traveller Events: Having the 'Item Countdown' setting on could cause some oddities with some events since their menu could still be active during the countdown (such as a Beggar Seller giving the wrong item if you moved the selector).
