 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 23 June 2023

Patch v34.5

Share · View all patches · Build 11543295 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc changes

  • Hub - Goblusious: The Giga Banish menu where you choose the discipline now shows a percentage based on how many of that discipline have been Giga Banished.
  • Transitory Elevator map: This has been renamed to Forbidden Elevator (sounds a bit cooler).
  • Forbidden Elevator map: The default Bone value has been increased by +10% (felt like the amount of level ups was a bit too low due to the lower enemy numbers).
  • Slightly increased the chance of being offered the Giantan Knight/Cannoneer/Summoner.

//bug fixes

  • Boneraise Lore - Piggy Banky: Forgetting or selling this meta would reset your current coins/souls to the lower cap (thus potentially losing a lot of coin/souls).
  • Forbidden Elevator map: When spawning a Boss it wasn't showing their intro text.
  • Forbidden Elevator map - Lord of the Land boss: The Flag Wavers spawned were incorrectly dropping Relics.
  • Forbidden Elevator map: Flag Wavers weren't spawning their usual reinforcements.
  • Tamed Swollen Slime minion: Enemies entering their Blight aura would cause a crash.
  • Giantous Sinner minion: You could sometimes be offered this without needing to sacrifice a Level 1 Skelly.
  • Joker Jester minion: His transformation ability could trap enemies if a bird was transformed (eg inside a wall).
  • Immortis Necarch boss: His summoned ghosts could be farmed by certain minions/relics, such as the Big Chestibooty Bro.
  • Roaming Traveller Events: Having the 'Item Countdown' setting on could cause some oddities with some events since their menu could still be active during the countdown (such as a Beggar Seller giving the wrong item if you moved the selector).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1944571 Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link