SubwaySim Hamburg | Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update 7 is now ready for everyone!

We changed the following:

▶️ Performance

Minor performance improvements

▶️ Localization

Minor localization fixes correlating to mouse sensitivity setting

▶️ Other fixes

Added setting for mouse sensitivity

Reverser spawn points have been fixed (in BA and BT)

When starting at reverser in BT routes can be found

Removed dynamic resolution setting

Announcement now plays correct exit when entering a terminal station

Main menu and log now show correct version number

Fixed stop signs in RD

▶️ Sound

Audio quality settings now save correct preset

Enjoy the update!