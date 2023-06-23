Battle for Vega: Patch 02 (v0.3.6.1)

Valve broke adding free packages (even the "Add to library" button on the store is affected), wait for them to fix it.
- Bug fix: Combo don’t reset on player hit
- Bug fix: Sometimes the "Continue" button shows "New Game" instead of "Continue to 1-3" (for example) it's fixed; And as a whole the Continue button behaviour it’s adjusted again
- Bug: The Wave weapon now properly hits few times a second while going through all enemies
- World > In Game Menu: Directives are added in the in-game menu (when you press Esc / Start)
- Game Over screen slightly redesigned
- Steam: The Cloud Saves are enabled for the Windows users (needs to be fully tested)
