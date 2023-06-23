 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Undead Citadel update for 23 June 2023

1.0.2 - Climbing fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 11543060 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes - Undead Citadel Version 1.0.2

Bug Fix:

Fixed an issue introduced in version 1.0.1 that affected climbing mechanics. Players can now traverse vertical environments seamlessly without getting stuck or experiencing sudden drops.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 819192 Depot 819192
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link