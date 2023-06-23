Update Log #42——v0.8.23

This time, we mainly update the UI resources.
UI update:
- Resource updates related to the battlefield interface
- Dialog resource update in the battlefield
- The narration dialog resource update in the temple
- Icon resource updates for some intents
- Character death, aiming, shackles, Mark of Thorns resource update
- The resource update of the continue button in the battle settlement window
- props update with secondary window resources
- The frame of the card is adjusted to prevent occlusion
- Resource update in the catalog window of the illustrated book
Other:
- Realization of battlefield related performance function
- Qingsteel Bracers are strengthened to Brave Attack +2 at the end of each round
- Red Silk Bracer is strengthened to random elemental attack +3 at the end of each round
BUG repair:
- When possessing the Flame Orb, the problem of using NANDA to only apply the bonus once has been fixed.
Changed files in this update