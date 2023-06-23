 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 23 June 2023

Update Log #42——v0.8.23

Share · View all patches · Build 11542985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This time, we mainly update the UI resources.

UI update:
  • Resource updates related to the battlefield interface
  • Dialog resource update in the battlefield
  • The narration dialog resource update in the temple
  • Icon resource updates for some intents
  • Character death, aiming, shackles, Mark of Thorns resource update
  • The resource update of the continue button in the battle settlement window
  • props update with secondary window resources
  • The frame of the card is adjusted to prevent occlusion
  • Resource update in the catalog window of the illustrated book
Other:
  • Realization of battlefield related performance function
  • Qingsteel Bracers are strengthened to Brave Attack +2 at the end of each round
  • Red Silk Bracer is strengthened to random elemental attack +3 at the end of each round
BUG repair:
  • When possessing the Flame Orb, the problem of using NANDA to only apply the bonus once has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1831291 Depot 1831291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link