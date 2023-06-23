 Skip to content

Zahalia: The Curse of Zezor update for 23 June 2023

Hotfix 1.0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixed:

*Fixed game breaking bug when loading from the pause menu that would cause items to re-appear after a load that weren't saved and cause item pickups to work work properly.

