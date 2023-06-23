 Skip to content

某魔法师的养猫日记 Playtest update for 23 June 2023

Add cat search guide prompt and fix UI

Build 11542930 · Last edited by Wendy

Add cat search guide prompt .Give players clear goals.
Fixed UI problems caused by new font.
Fixed audio input icon UI problem.

Changed files in this update

