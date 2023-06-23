Hotfix 0.53.3 + additional information regarding the Seal progress transfer

Greetings, Viceroys!

We hope you’ve been enjoying the new Cycles Reforged Update*! We’re grateful for your swift reports that allowed us to identify and fix a couple of issues that slipped our attention. We also realized the description of the Seal progress transfer (and the Seal ladder itself) wasn’t clear enough, so we’ll try to provide some additional information and dispel doubts below. We hope this helps!

*We’re crying we missed the opportunity to call it Cycles Stormforged Update.

Changelog

Fixed a bug with perks being incorrectly assigned when there were more than 16 active.

Fixed a bug with the Fishman Soothsayer glade event not disappearing after completion.

Fixed an issue with Fertile Meadows and Barren lands modifiers being spawned next to each other.

Added information about Hostility scaling based on difficulty in the Desacrator effect description (Fire Moths World Event).

Added the Royal Resupply reward to the list of rewards in the embarkation view.

If no seal was reforged, the UI in the CItadel shows no icon (instead of the previous placeholder icon).

Seals ladder and progression transfer

When you enter the game for the first time after downloading the Cycles Reforged Update, you will be given a choice to either climb the Seal ladder from the Settler level or from a higher difficulty level (one that reflects your current highest difficulty beaten).

If you’re having doubts as to which option to choose, here’s a bit more information that hopefully will help you decide.

Q: What are the Seals?

The Ancient Seals are a new World Map system. Your task is to journey toward the Seal, gather enough Seal Fragments (necessary to play near the Seal) on the way, and when the Cycle is almost at its end, you can attempt to play on the Sealed Biome. By winning a game on the Sealed Biome, you successfully reforge a Seal.

Q: What dictates the Seal’s difficulty?

The Cycles Reforged Update introduced difficulty rings to the World Map. Due to the increasing distance from the Smoldering City’s line of supplies, it is more difficult for Viceroys to settle the farther they are from the Citadel.

Each Seal is located a bit farther from the other and each is located in a different difficulty ring.

Q: How many Seals are there?

There 8 Seals you can complete in total:

Bronze Seal (Settler and up)

Lead Seal (Pioneer and up)

Silver Seal (Veteran and up)

Gold Seal (Viceroy and up)

Platinum Seal (Prestige 5 and up)

Cobalt Seal (Prestige 10 and up)

Titanium Seal (Prestige 15 and up)

Adamantine Seal (Prestige 20)

During each Cycle, 4 Seals will spawn on the World Map:

2 Seals of the highest difficulty that you already reforged

2 Seals of a higher difficulty than the highest one you reforged

For example: When you reforge a Silver Seal, during the next Cycle, 4 Seals will spawn: 2 Silver Seals and 2 Gold Seals. Lead Seals will no longer spawn on the World Map.

Q: What are the rewards for reforging a Seal?

By reforging each Seal, you get additional 8 years added permanently to the Cycle. It’s a one-time reward and you won’t get additional years for reforging the same Seal twice.

After reforging a Seal and completing a Cycle, a new - higher-tier Seal will spawn on the World Map (and the one that you just completed) as explained above.

You will also get additional Citadel Resources (a percentage value of all Citadel Resources that you collected during this Cycle).

In the Smoldering City, you will see the Highest Seal that you reforged.

Q: How does playing on the Sealed Biome differ for every Seal?

The Sealed Biome (Sealed Forest) will have exactly the same visuals, the same music, and the same mechanic on every difficulty level - there's no difference here no matter if you're playing on Settler or Prestige 20.

The difficulty may be scaled in some aspects aside from the regular increase in difficulty between levels.

Q: Do you unlock difficulty levels by reforging Seals?

No. The difficulty ladder and the Seal ladder are two different features. You unlock higher difficulties by winning games on the current highest difficulty. You can do this on every biome in the game and at any time during the Cycle. You can unlock Prestige 20 even if you never reforged any Seal.

Q: I still can’t make up my mind. What should I choose?

In our opinion, there’s no bad option here.

If you decide to start from the first - Bronze - Seal, you can always play it on a higher difficulty than the minimum one. However, you will start with the Base number of Years per Cycle (32 years). You can also skip to the end of the Cycle if you reach the Seal early.

However, if you don’t want to play multiple Cycles to get additional years that you’d normally get for reforging all the Seals up to the highest difficulty that you unlocked, you may choose the second option and start from a higher-level Seal. You will get all the additional years.

For example: if you’re on Prestige 10, you will get additional 48 Years (as if you’ve beaten the Cobalt Seal).

We hope this helps! If you have any additional questions, please let us know in the comments and we’ll provide additional information.

We wish you a lot of fun on your journeys toward the Seals and a joyful weekend.

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

The current game version is 0.53.3.

