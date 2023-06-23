[Update Notice] Added 130 character card CGs and content adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 11542636 · Last edited 23 June 2023 – 09:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Today is the Dragon Boat Festival, first of all I wish you all a happy holiday.

This update mainly adds CG images of 130 character cards to the game.

This is also the largest update of Beetle Elf ever.

In addition, the game has also been adjusted and modified for the players' reports this week.

Mainly for beginners in terms of difficulty,

[Description of detailed adjustment content]

Added 130 character card CG.

*When modifying the evolution beetle fails,

From the original 1/3 chance of returning enhancement +5, 1/5 chance of returning enhancement +0

Change to.

1/3 chance to return +7

1/5 chance to return +5

1/10 chance to return +1

*Fixed the bug that the blood bar of the monster was incorrectly displayed because the monster would naturally recover life.

*The blood recovery speed of all monsters is reduced by 1/5 to slow down the capture failure caused by the beetle's blood recovery speed too fast. Reduce the difficulty of attacking the king monster.

*Remove the restriction that the [Beetle Conquer] skill requires more than 1/2 of physical strength and magic power.

*Remove the restriction that beetles cannot be summoned immediately when switching maps.

*Added a special sound effect when the valuable card falls.

*Adjusted resource objects such as piles of stones and leaves, etc., will disappear immediately after collection.

*Shadows of all beetles are reduced by 1/2 for easy identification.

We will add the CG of dolls in the revision next week (expected). It can completely add props to all MODs.

Thanks

Chao Ye