- Lowered enemy attack damage for Casual/Standard mode.
- Raised enemy attack damage for Hardcore/Nightmare mode.
- Changed item descriptions for toy block and compass to make their purpose more obvious.
- Added hint above generator puzzle to indicate which colour to change to.
- Reduced clock puzzle cooldown timer from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.
- Fixed issue with morse code radio sounds overlapping.
- Fixed some issues with wall textures being misaligned.
- In very rare cases where no locked rooms spawn in the map, game will now send players back to main menu.
- [spoiler]Temporarily removed ghost from the game while I work on new mechanics.[/spoiler]
Enigma Manor update for 23 June 2023
0.1.1 Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
