Enigma Manor update for 23 June 2023

0.1.1 Update Notes

Build 11542632 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Lowered enemy attack damage for Casual/Standard mode.
  • Raised enemy attack damage for Hardcore/Nightmare mode.
  • Changed item descriptions for toy block and compass to make their purpose more obvious.
  • Added hint above generator puzzle to indicate which colour to change to.
  • Reduced clock puzzle cooldown timer from 5 seconds to 3 seconds.
  • Fixed issue with morse code radio sounds overlapping.
  • Fixed some issues with wall textures being misaligned.
  • In very rare cases where no locked rooms spawn in the map, game will now send players back to main menu.
  • [spoiler]Temporarily removed ghost from the game while I work on new mechanics.[/spoiler]

