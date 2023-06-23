 Skip to content

Feed All Monsters update for 23 June 2023

Language Patch + Bugfix :D

Last edited by Wendy

Hello everyone!

This patch fixes some spelling errors and a bug that affected the items.
Thank you for reporting them! 🙂

We wish you a lot of fun feeding the monsters!

