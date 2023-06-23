 Skip to content

Dagdrøm update for 23 June 2023

Version 1.1.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug on load where the train disappears (Act 1)
  • Fixed bug with tarot card visibility (Act 2)
  • Smaller bug fixes (all acts)

