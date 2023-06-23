 Skip to content

Hotel Magnate update for 23 June 2023

Hotfix: v0.8.9.4 (Small Tutorial / Guide)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added a small guide / Tutorial to explain the basic aspects of the game. this is a somewhat temporary addition while we work on a full and interactive tutorial
  • Improved UI on bug reporting screen

Fixes:

  • Fixed VFX from showing on incorrect floor level
  • Fixed an issue where deleting a facility wouldn't get rid of any shifts from associated staff
  • Improved Cleaner behavior (less likely to try and clean the same object)
  • Fixed an issue where the room detail menu would update and display the wrong information
  • Small fix to marketing where we were displaying the wrong value of how much attraction you could attain
  • Small improvements to help fix guests/staff from displaying the wrong animation when changing levels/moving the camera
  • Fixed a lot of translation issues and missing text
  • Fixed an issue where the locate facility button wasn't working on the staff detail view
  • Fixed a rectangular wall building cost calculation issue
  • Fixed a potential issue when trying to build with no money
  • Fixed prices of Good Single Beds
  • Fixed an issue where the Apple floor rubbish was slightly off the ground

Note: This hotfix is only for PC (Mac and Linux will be updated within a few days)

