Hotfix: v0.8.9.4 (Small Tutorial / Guide)
Changes:
- Added a small guide / Tutorial to explain the basic aspects of the game. this is a somewhat temporary addition while we work on a full and interactive tutorial
- Improved UI on bug reporting screen
Fixes:
- Fixed VFX from showing on incorrect floor level
- Fixed an issue where deleting a facility wouldn't get rid of any shifts from associated staff
- Improved Cleaner behavior (less likely to try and clean the same object)
- Fixed an issue where the room detail menu would update and display the wrong information
- Small fix to marketing where we were displaying the wrong value of how much attraction you could attain
- Small improvements to help fix guests/staff from displaying the wrong animation when changing levels/moving the camera
- Fixed a lot of translation issues and missing text
- Fixed an issue where the locate facility button wasn't working on the staff detail view
- Fixed a rectangular wall building cost calculation issue
- Fixed a potential issue when trying to build with no money
- Fixed prices of Good Single Beds
- Fixed an issue where the Apple floor rubbish was slightly off the ground
Note: This hotfix is only for PC (Mac and Linux will be updated within a few days)
Changed files in this update